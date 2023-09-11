U.S. Air Force Col. Jackey Bulgari, 48th Health Care Operations Squadron commander, speaks during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2023. Members from each first responder unit in the tri-base area were in attendance to honor the memory of the brave men and women being memorialized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 09:53 Photo ID: 8017793 VIRIN: 230911-F-UJ371-6618 Resolution: 5236x3484 Size: 637.69 KB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Wing 9/11 Ceremony Remembrance 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.