Personnel assigned to RAF Lakenheath, Mildenhall and Feltwell stand during the playing of the national anthem at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2023. Members from each first responder unit in the tri-base area were in attendance in memory of the brave men and women being memorialized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 09:53
|Photo ID:
|8017792
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-UJ371-6608
|Resolution:
|5444x3062
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Wing 9/11 Ceremony Remembrance 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
