Liberty Wing 9/11 Ceremony Remembrance 2023

Personnel assigned to RAF Lakenheath, Mildenhall and Feltwell stand during the playing of the national anthem at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2023. Members from each first responder unit in the tri-base area were in attendance in memory of the brave men and women being memorialized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

