Liberty Wing 9/11 Ceremony Remembrance 2023

U.S. Air Force Airmen wait for the 9/11 ceremony to begin at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2023. Service members from the U.S. and United Kingdom gathered together today for a moment of silence followed by a ruck march in remembrance of the innocent lives lost during the attacks on this fateful day 22 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 09:53
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
