    Camp Arifjan, Kuwait hosts 5K Memorial Run [Image 7 of 7]

    Camp Arifjan, Kuwait hosts 5K Memorial Run

    KUWAIT

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    Joint Nation Allies pose for a photo during a "Run for the Fallen" Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) memorial 5K, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Sept. 11, 2023. The mission of MWR is to serve the needs, interests, and responsibilities of all people in the Army community-Soldiers, their Families, civilian employees, military retirees, and other eligible participants-for as long as they are associated with the Army, no matter where they are located.

    9/11
    Sept 11
    5K
    MWR

