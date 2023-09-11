Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Arifjan, Kuwait hosts 5K Memorial Run [Image 5 of 7]

    Camp Arifjan, Kuwait hosts 5K Memorial Run

    KUWAIT

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Joint Nation Allies compete in a "Run for the Fallen" Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) memorial 5K, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Sept. 11, 2023. The flag carried contains the names of all the lost brave men and women that died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)

    This work, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait hosts 5K Memorial Run [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Tanner Dibble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

