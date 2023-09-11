Camp Arifjan, Kuwait hosts 5K Memorial Run

U.S. Army Soldiers and Joint Nation Allies compete in a "Run for the Fallen" Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) memorial 5K, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Sept. 11, 2023. The flag carried contains the names of all the lost brave men and women that died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)

