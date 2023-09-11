Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ten new LARs join Joint Munitions Command’s workforce

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Shawn Eldridge 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Ten members of the Joint Munitions Command’s workforce recently learned the ins and outs before embarking on roles as logistics assistance representatives.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 07:53
    Photo ID: 8017508
    VIRIN: 230718-A-FE115-9533
    Resolution: 4541x2079
    Size: 6.34 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    AMC
    JMC
    Be All You Can Be

