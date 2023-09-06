Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Hispanic Heritage month

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alex Hernandez, 100th Force Support Squadron services specialist, and Airman Anthony Astorga, 100th FSS services specialist, are hispanic-American airmen with mexican heritage and are currently serving at their first duty station at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 8, 2023. Hispanic Heritage Month lasts from Sept. 15 - Oct. 15, celebrating the history, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose families originate from Spain, Mexico, Central and South America.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

