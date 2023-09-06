National Hispanic Heritage month

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alex Hernandez, 100th Force Support Squadron services specialist, and Airman Anthony Astorga, 100th FSS services specialist, are hispanic-American airmen with mexican heritage and are currently serving at their first duty station at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 8, 2023. Hispanic Heritage Month lasts from Sept. 15 - Oct. 15, celebrating the history, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose families originate from Spain, Mexico, Central and South America.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
