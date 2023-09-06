U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alex Hernandez, 100th Force Support Squadron services specialist, and Airman Anthony Astorga, 100th FSS services specialist, are hispanic-American airmen with mexican heritage and are currently serving at their first duty station at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 8, 2023. Hispanic Heritage Month lasts from Sept. 15 - Oct. 15, celebrating the history, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose families originate from Spain, Mexico, Central and South America.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 05:45 Photo ID: 8017396 VIRIN: 230908-F-NF913-1001 Resolution: 4801x3194 Size: 2.4 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Hispanic Heritage month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.