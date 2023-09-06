Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Hosts Leadership Training

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Margaret Algarin 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain hosted its first leadership off-site training, on 26 July 2023, to cultivate key leadership traits and discuss future innovation across the command. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel.

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Hosts Leadership Training, by Margaret Algarin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

