NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Hosts Leadership Training

MANAMA, BAHRAIN – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain hosted its first leadership off-site training, on 26 July 2023, to cultivate key leadership traits and discuss future innovation across the command. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel.

