Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramage Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 6 of 6]

    Ramage Conducts General Quarters Drill

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230825-N-NS135-1086 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug 25, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), participate in firefighting training during a general quarters drill, Aug 25, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 03:43
    Photo ID: 8017303
    VIRIN: 230825-N-NS135-1086
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramage Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramage Sailor Makes Repairs
    Ramage Conducts General Quarters Drill
    Ramage Sailors Conduct Physical Training
    Ramage Conducts General Quarters Drill
    Ramage Conducts General Quarters Drill
    Ramage Conducts General Quarters Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT