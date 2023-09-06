230825-N-NS135-1010 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug 25, 2023) Hull Technician 1st Class Austin Buckner, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), repairs a vacuum collection holding and transfer (VCHT) riser, Aug 25, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 03:43 Photo ID: 8017292 VIRIN: 230825-N-NS135-1010 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.36 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramage Sailor Makes Repairs [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.