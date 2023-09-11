Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage

230824-N-NS135-1158 MEDITERRANEAN SEA, (Aug 24, 2023) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, lands on the flight deck, Aug 24, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

Date Taken: 08.24.2023