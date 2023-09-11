Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage [Image 6 of 6]

    Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230824-N-NS135-1158 MEDITERRANEAN SEA, (Aug 24, 2023) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, lands on the flight deck, Aug 24, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 02:53
    Photo ID: 8017242
    VIRIN: 230824-N-NS135-1158
    Resolution: 6239x4159
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GRFSG Conducts Routine Operations
    Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage
    Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage
    Ford Conducts Flight Operations
    Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage
    Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT