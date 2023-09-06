Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A rescue in the dark [Image 5 of 6]

    A rescue in the dark

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 320th Special Tactics Squadron, treats a simulated wounded pilot during water operations rescue training off the shore of Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 22, 2023. The training tested maritime search and rescue capabilities as well as familiarity with combat rubber raiding craft for the pararescuemen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 03:16
    Photo ID: 8017235
    VIRIN: 230822-F-BS484-1496
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, A rescue in the dark [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

