A rescue in the dark

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 320th Special Tactics Squadron, treats a simulated wounded pilot during water operations rescue training off the shore of Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 22, 2023. The training tested maritime search and rescue capabilities as well as familiarity with combat rubber raiding craft for the pararescuemen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

Date Taken: 08.22.2023 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP