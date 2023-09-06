A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 320th Special Tactics Squadron, treats a simulated wounded pilot during water operations rescue training off the shore of Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 22, 2023. The training tested maritime search and rescue capabilities as well as familiarity with combat rubber raiding craft for the pararescuemen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 03:16
|Photo ID:
|8017235
|VIRIN:
|230822-F-BS484-1496
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A rescue in the dark [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS
