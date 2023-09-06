A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 320th Special Tactics Squadron, assembles a combat rubber raiding craft during a water operations rescue training off the shore of Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 22, 2023. The CRRC can be dropped by aircraft using two different methods: an alternate rigging method, which is a deflated CRRC that is folded up and inflated after landing; and a hard duck, which is an inflated CRRC fixed to a wooden base and dropped with a large parachute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 03:18
|Photo ID:
|8017233
|VIRIN:
|230822-F-BS484-1462
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, A rescue in the dark [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
