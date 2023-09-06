A rescue in the dark

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 320th Special Tactics Squadron, assembles a combat rubber raiding craft during a water operations rescue training off the shore of Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 22, 2023. The CRRC can be dropped by aircraft using two different methods: an alternate rigging method, which is a deflated CRRC that is folded up and inflated after landing; and a hard duck, which is an inflated CRRC fixed to a wooden base and dropped with a large parachute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

