Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A rescue in the dark [Image 3 of 6]

    A rescue in the dark

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 320th Special Tactics Squadron, assembles a combat rubber raiding craft during a water operations rescue training off the shore of Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 22, 2023. The CRRC can be dropped by aircraft using two different methods: an alternate rigging method, which is a deflated CRRC that is folded up and inflated after landing; and a hard duck, which is an inflated CRRC fixed to a wooden base and dropped with a large parachute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 03:18
    Photo ID: 8017233
    VIRIN: 230822-F-BS484-1462
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A rescue in the dark [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A rescue in the dark
    A rescue in the dark
    A rescue in the dark
    A rescue in the dark
    A rescue in the dark
    A rescue in the dark

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    USPACOM
    Team Kadena
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT