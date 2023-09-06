A rescue in the dark

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 320th Special Tactics Squadron, sit in a raft acting the role of injured pilots during water operations rescue training off the shore of Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 22, 2023. Water rescue training is practiced annually to ensure the highest level of efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

