Andersen Air Force Base Fire Department firefighters fold the American flag during the 2023 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 11, 2023. U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps service members from all around the island of Guam gathered on Andersen to participate in a memorial ruck and a ceremony to honor the first responders who gave their lives for others during the 9/11 tragedy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 23:34 Photo ID: 8017120 VIRIN: 230911-F-YT646-9500 Resolution: 5600x3200 Size: 8.91 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9/11 Memorial Ruck & Ceremony - Andersen AFB, Guam [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.