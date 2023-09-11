Andersen Air Force Base Fire Department firefighters pose for a photo after the 2023 9/11 Memorial Ruck on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 11, 2023. Many first responders on Andersen AFB (Security Forces, Firefighters, Paramedics, etc.) participated in the memorial ruck to pay their respects to those brave first responders who gave their lives for others during the 9/11 tragedy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 23:33 Photo ID: 8017118 VIRIN: 230911-F-YT646-9199 Resolution: 6019x3228 Size: 12.34 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9/11 Memorial Ruck & Ceremony - Andersen AFB, Guam [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.