Col. Larry Fenner Jr., 36th Wing vice commander, speaks during the 2023 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 11, 2023. Fenner has family members who serve/has served as first responders and gave a speech paying respect to the first responders who gave their lives for others during the 9/11 tragedy. (U.S. Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 23:33
|Photo ID:
|8017117
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-YT646-9052
|Resolution:
|4893x3466
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 9/11 Memorial Ruck & Ceremony - Andersen AFB, Guam [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
