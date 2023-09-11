A 2023 9/11 Memorial Ruck participant waits for others on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 11, 2023. U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps service members from all around the island of Guam gathered on Andersen in the early morning to ruck together to honor the first responders who gave their lives for others during the 9/11 tragedy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 23:33 Photo ID: 8017116 VIRIN: 230911-F-YT646-8696 Resolution: 5947x3886 Size: 9.98 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9/11 Memorial Ruck & Ceremony - Andersen AFB, Guam [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.