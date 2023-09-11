Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9/11 Memorial Ruck & Ceremony - Andersen AFB, Guam [Image 6 of 10]

    9/11 Memorial Ruck &amp; Ceremony - Andersen AFB, Guam

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A 2023 9/11 Memorial Ruck participant waits for others on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 11, 2023. U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps service members from all around the island of Guam gathered on Andersen in the early morning to ruck together to honor the first responders who gave their lives for others during the 9/11 tragedy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 23:33
    Photo ID: 8017116
    VIRIN: 230911-F-YT646-8696
    Resolution: 5947x3886
    Size: 9.98 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Memorial Ruck & Ceremony - Andersen AFB, Guam [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    9/11 Memorial Ruck &amp; Ceremony - Andersen AFB, Guam
    9/11 Memorial Ruck &amp; Ceremony - Andersen AFB, Guam
    9/11 Memorial Ruck &amp; Ceremony - Andersen AFB, Guam
    9/11 Memorial Ruck &amp; Ceremony - Andersen AFB, Guam
    9/11 Memorial Ruck &amp; Ceremony - Andersen AFB, Guam
    9/11 Memorial Ruck &amp; Ceremony - Andersen AFB, Guam
    9/11 Memorial Ruck &amp; Ceremony - Andersen AFB, Guam
    9/11 Memorial Ruck &amp; Ceremony - Andersen AFB, Guam
    9/11 Memorial Ruck &amp; Ceremony - Andersen AFB, Guam
    9/11 Memorial Ruck &amp; Ceremony - Andersen AFB, Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    9/11
    9/11 Ceremony
    Andersen AFB
    Never Forget
    Memorial Ruck

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT