A step above the rest...Naval Hospital Bremerton staff members - like Chief Hospital Corpsman Michael Devito on his way up - took part in a stair climb challenge in a step-by-step homage to those 343 firefighters, eight emergency medical services personnel, 72 law enforcement officers and other first responders who lost their lives responding to the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center office towers that fateful day, Sept. 11, 2001. Devito finished the finished the hamstring straining and quadricep draining course - which called for participants to ascend seven lengthy flights of stairs, reverse course back down and repeat the process a total of six times - first overall in 19 minutes and 10 seconds (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 22:34 Photo ID: 8017061 VIRIN: 230911-N-HU933-4060 Resolution: 4077x3347 Size: 1.94 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ground Zero recognized from the ground up at Naval Hospital Bremerton [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.