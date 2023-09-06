Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ground Zero recognized from the ground up at Naval Hospital Bremerton [Image 1 of 2]

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Climb sign...ready participants such as Personnel Specialist Seaman John Skryhan affixed their name to tark part in Naval Hospital Bremerton's stair climb challenge in a step-by-step homage to those 343 firefighters, eight emergency medical services personnel, 72 law enforcement officers and other first responders who lost their lives responding to the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center office towers that fateful day, Sept. 11, 2001 (fficial Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    9/11
    NHB
    #NavyMedicine
    NMRTC Bremerton
    stair climb challenge

