Competitors take the Army Combat Fitness Test as part of the 2023 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year competition Sept. 11 at Fort Jackson, SC.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 22:09
|Photo ID:
|8017043
|VIRIN:
|230911-A-AI379-1472
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSOY competition ACFT [Image 5 of 5], by SGT DeAndre Dawkins, identified by DVIDS
