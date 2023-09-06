USS New York hosts 9/11 Ceremony

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (Sept. 11, 2023) Retired FDNY Squad 252 Captain Tony Tricarico speaks with sailors assigned to San Antonio class transport dock USS New York on his account of 9/11 during USS New York’s 9/11 memorial ceremony, Sept. 11, 2023. USS New York is forged with 7.5 tons of world trade center steel, it was commissioned as a floating memorial for those whose lives were lost on that day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman William Bennett IV)

