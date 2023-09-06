Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New York hosts 9/11 Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    USS New York hosts 9/11 Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Seaman William Bennett 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (Sept. 11, 2023) Retired FDNY Squad 252 Captain Tony Tricarico speaks with sailors assigned to San Antonio class transport dock USS New York on his account of 9/11 during USS New York’s 9/11 memorial ceremony, Sept. 11, 2023. USS New York is forged with 7.5 tons of world trade center steel, it was commissioned as a floating memorial for those whose lives were lost on that day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman William Bennett IV)

    TAGS

    USS New York
    World Trade Center
    LPD 21
    9/11
    FDNY

