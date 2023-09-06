Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy League of the United States - Sasebo, Japan Council Tree Planting [Image 4 of 4]

    Navy League of the United States - Sasebo, Japan Council Tree Planting

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), members of the Navy League of the United States - Sasebo, Japan Council, and Sailors assigned to CFAS departments and tenant commands pose for a photo during a ribbon cutting ceremony at CFAS’s Fiddler’s Green housing area Sept. 8, 2023. The ceremony was held to commemorate a tree planted in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Sasebo Navy League. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 21:50
    Photo ID: 8017032
    VIRIN: 230908-N-CA060-1059
    Resolution: 4454x3064
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Navy League of the United States - Sasebo, Japan Council Tree Planting [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAS
    housing
    tree
    Navy League

