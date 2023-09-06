Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), members of the Navy League of the United States - Sasebo, Japan Council, and Sailors assigned to CFAS departments and tenant commands pose for a photo during a ribbon cutting ceremony at CFAS’s Fiddler’s Green housing area Sept. 8, 2023. The ceremony was held to commemorate a tree planted in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Sasebo Navy League. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 21:50
|Photo ID:
|8017032
|VIRIN:
|230908-N-CA060-1059
|Resolution:
|4454x3064
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy League of the United States - Sasebo, Japan Council Tree Planting [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
