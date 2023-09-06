Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo with Kazuko Tominaga, former president of the Navy League of the United States - Sasebo, Japan Council, during a ribbon cutting ceremony at CFAS’s Fiddler’s Green housing area Sept. 8, 2023. The ceremony was held to commemorate a tree planted in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Navy League of the United States - Sasebo, Japan Council and its support to U.S. forces forward deployed to Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 21:50 Photo ID: 8017030 VIRIN: 230908-N-CA060-1034 Resolution: 3564x2762 Size: 1.15 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy League of the United States - Sasebo, Japan Council Tree Planting [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.