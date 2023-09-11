Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy League of the United States - Sasebo, Japan Council Tree Planting [Image 1 of 4]

    Navy League of the United States - Sasebo, Japan Council Tree Planting

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony at CFAS’s Fiddler’s Green housing area Sept. 8, 2023. The ceremony was held to commemorate a tree planted in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Navy League of the United States - Sasebo, Japan Council and its support to U.S. forces forward deployed to Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 21:50
    Photo ID: 8017029
    VIRIN: 230908-N-CA060-1019
    Resolution: 4267x3121
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

