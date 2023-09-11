Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MASS 2 | Fireteam Live-Fire [Image 13 of 14]

    MASS 2 | Fireteam Live-Fire

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sanjosh Singh, a tactical data systems technician with Marine Air Support Squadron (MASS) 2, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, left, fires an M16A4 service rifle while 2nd Lt. Carsten Gottfredsen-Kromke, a Range Safety Officer (RSO), observes from behind during a live-fire training exercise at Range 22, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 8, 2023. MASS 2 conducted this training to refine their weapon proficiency and maintain weapon handling discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 21:54
    Photo ID: 8017027
    VIRIN: 230908-M-MO098-1521
    Resolution: 4050x2700
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MASS 2 | Fireteam Live-Fire [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    usmc
    live-fire
    fire team
    1st MAW
    MASS 2

