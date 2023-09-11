MASS 2 | Fireteam Live-Fire

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sanjosh Singh, a tactical data systems technician with Marine Air Support Squadron (MASS) 2, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, left, fires an M16A4 service rifle while 2nd Lt. Carsten Gottfredsen-Kromke, a Range Safety Officer (RSO), observes from behind during a live-fire training exercise at Range 22, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 8, 2023. MASS 2 conducted this training to refine their weapon proficiency and maintain weapon handling discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)
