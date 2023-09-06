Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESL Sailors Observe 9/11 [Image 3 of 3]

    ESL Sailors Observe 9/11

    GUAM

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Pickett II 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sept. 11, 2023) Capt. Brent Spillner, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), speaks to Sailors gathered on the ship’s mess deck to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the attack on Sept. 11, 2001. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, service, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 20:27
    Photo ID: 8016839
    VIRIN: 230911-N-SF230-1042
    Resolution: 6291x4194
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESL Sailors Observe 9/11 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Gregory Pickett II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

