ESL Sailors Observe 9/11

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sept. 11, 2023) Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) gather on the ship’s mess deck to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the attack on Sept. 11, 2001. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, service, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

