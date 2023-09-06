U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian Smith, 56th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, rings a bell after completing the 9/11 Tower Challenge, Sept. 11, 2023, at Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona. Participants of the challenge climbed 110 floors around the arena in honor of the first responders who ascended the World Trade Center during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. This year marks 22 years since the attacks, which claimed 2,977 lives, including over 400 first responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 19:15 Photo ID: 8016721 VIRIN: 230911-F-VE235-1062 Resolution: 4749x3160 Size: 2 MB Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke AFB honors the fallen at 9/11 Tower Challenge [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.