Luke AFB honors the fallen at 9/11 Tower Challenge

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey Church, 56th SFS armory noncommissioned officer in-charge, and Staff Sgt. Austin Johnson, 56th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, showcase various weapon platforms to local Navy Junior ROTC members during the 9/11 Tower Challenge, Sept. 11, 2023, at Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona. Participants of the challenge climbed 110 floors around the arena in honor of the first responders who ascended the World Trade Center during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The attacks on the World Trade Center claimed 2,977 lives, including over 400 firefighters and police officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

