Luke AFB honors the fallen at 9/11 Tower Challenge

U.S. Air Force Col. Keagan McLeese, 56th Fighter Wing deputy commander, administers the Oath of Enlistment to U.S. Air Force recruits during the 9/11 Tower Challenge, Sept. 11, 2023, at Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona. Over 20 new recruits took part in the oath which signifies a service member's commitment to upholding the U.S. Constitution. The swear-in took place during the 9/11 Tower Challenge, in honor of those who lost their lives in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

