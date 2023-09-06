Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Luke AFB honors the fallen at 9/11 Tower Challenge [Image 4 of 7]

    Luke AFB honors the fallen at 9/11 Tower Challenge

    GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Keagan McLeese, 56th Fighter Wing deputy commander, administers the Oath of Enlistment to U.S. Air Force recruits during the 9/11 Tower Challenge, Sept. 11, 2023, at Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona. Over 20 new recruits took part in the oath which signifies a service member's commitment to upholding the U.S. Constitution. The swear-in took place during the 9/11 Tower Challenge, in honor of those who lost their lives in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 19:15
    Photo ID: 8016716
    VIRIN: 230911-F-VE235-1043
    Resolution: 5717x3804
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke AFB honors the fallen at 9/11 Tower Challenge [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Luke AFB honors the fallen at 9/11 Tower Challenge
    Luke AFB honors the fallen at 9/11 Tower Challenge
    Luke AFB honors the fallen at 9/11 Tower Challenge
    Luke AFB honors the fallen at 9/11 Tower Challenge
    Luke AFB honors the fallen at 9/11 Tower Challenge
    Luke AFB honors the fallen at 9/11 Tower Challenge
    Luke AFB honors the fallen at 9/11 Tower Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke AFB
    Sept. 11
    56th FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT