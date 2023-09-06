U.S. Air Force Col. Keagan McLeese, 56th Fighter Wing deputy commander, administers the Oath of Enlistment to Air Force recruits during the 9/11 Tower Challenge, Sept. 11, 2023, at Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona. Over 20 new recruits took part in the oath which signifies a service member's commitment to upholding the U.S. Constitution. The swear-in took place during the 9/11 Tower Challenge, in honor of those who lost their lives in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 19:15
|Photo ID:
|8016714
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-VE235-1037
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|GLENDALE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke AFB honors the fallen at 9/11 Tower Challenge [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT