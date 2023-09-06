Luke AFB honors the fallen at 9/11 Tower Challenge

Members of the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard present the colors during the 9/11 Tower Challenge, Sept. 11, 2023, at Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona. Participants of the challenge climbed 110 floors around the arena in honor of the first responders who ascended the World Trade Center during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The attacks on the World Trade Center claimed 2,977 lives, including over 400 firefighters and police officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

