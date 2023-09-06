Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boot Memorial [Image 14 of 17]

    Boot Memorial

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Thompson 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Pictured is a Boot Memorial display to honor fallen service members September 8, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. This display has grown over the years to includes not only killed in action, but also non-combat related deaths, training accidents and others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 19:31
    Photo ID: 8016704
    VIRIN: 230908-F-JB127-4972
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boot Memorial [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boot Memorial
    Boot Memorial
    Boot Memorial
    Boot Memorial
    Boot Memorial
    Boot Memorial
    Boot Memorial
    Boot Memorial
    Boot Memorial
    Boot Memorial
    Boot Memorial
    Boot Memorial
    Boot Memorial
    Boot Memorial
    Boot Memorial
    Boot Memorial
    Boot Memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    jbphh
    oahu
    community
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT