Pictured is a Boot Memorial display to honor fallen service members September 8, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. This display has grown over the years to includes not only killed in action, but also non-combat related deaths, training accidents and others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 19:31 Photo ID: 8016701 VIRIN: 230908-F-JB127-4907 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.18 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boot Memorial [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.