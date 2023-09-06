Chief Master Sgt. Garrett Kuwada, a U.S. Air Force veteran and Team U.S. athlete, hypes up the team during the wheelchair rugby finals against the United Kingdom in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sep 11, 2023. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation. (Photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Oneg Plisner)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 18:06
|Photo ID:
|8016519
|VIRIN:
|230911-M-WJ192-9953
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team U.S. Invictus Games | Wheelchair Rugby Finals [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT