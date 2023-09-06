Yokota hosts 12th annual Tower Run

Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Vidato, 459th Airlift Squadron evaluator, completes climbing nine flights of stars 12 times while wearing a self-contained breathing apparatus air pack during the 9/11 tower run at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. The Tower Run represented the 110 floors of the World Trade Center that emergency responders ascended after the aircraft attacks of 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

