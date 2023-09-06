Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota hosts 12th annual Tower Run [Image 9 of 11]

    Yokota hosts 12th annual Tower Run

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Vidato, 459th Airlift Squadron evaluator, runs down a flight of stairs during the 9/11 tower run at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. The Tower Run represented the 110 floors of the World Trade Center that emergency responders ascended after the aircraft attacks of 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    This work, Yokota hosts 12th annual Tower Run [Image 11 of 11], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Firefighter
    911
    WTC
    Patriot Day
    Never Forget
    Tower Run

