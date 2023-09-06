Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota hosts 12th annual Tower Run [Image 7 of 11]

    Yokota hosts 12th annual Tower Run

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Dog tags sit inside a firefighter helmet during the 9/11 Tower Run at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. The Tower Run competition is a timed, relay-style event for four-member teams or individuals. Each team member climbed nine flights of stairs while wearing a self-contained breathing apparatus sir pack. The members go one at a time, rotating off and on until each member has climbed and descended the stairs three times. By the end, each team collectively climbed 110 floors, equivalent to the stairs climbed by first responders at the World Trade Center during 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 18:04
    Photo ID: 8016512
    VIRIN: 230911-F-PM645-1006
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.75 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota hosts 12th annual Tower Run [Image 11 of 11], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Firefighter
    911
    WTC
    Patriot Day
    Never Forget
    Tower Run

