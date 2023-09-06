Yokota hosts 12th annual Tower Run

Dog tags sit inside a firefighter helmet during the 9/11 Tower Run at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. The Tower Run competition is a timed, relay-style event for four-member teams or individuals. Each team member climbed nine flights of stairs while wearing a self-contained breathing apparatus sir pack. The members go one at a time, rotating off and on until each member has climbed and descended the stairs three times. By the end, each team collectively climbed 110 floors, equivalent to the stairs climbed by first responders at the World Trade Center during 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

