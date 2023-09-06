Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Vidato, 459th Airlift Squadron flight engineer, drops a dog tag into a firefighter’s helmet during the 9/11 Tower Run at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2023. The Tower Run represented the 110 floors of the World Trade Center that emergency responders ascended after al-Qaeda terrorists attacked the lower-Manhattan building complex on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 18:04
|Photo ID:
|8016511
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-PM645-1005
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota hosts 12th annual Tower Run [Image 11 of 11], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
