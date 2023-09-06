Recruit Training Command's Back to Boot Camp

Chief petty officer selectees and their mentors march to Chief Park for a heritage event during the Back to Boot Camp (B2B) training week at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command, the Navy's only boot camp. The B2B program offers leadership and heritage training and the same accommodations recruits and staff receive. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief (select) Mass Communication Specialist Stephane Belcher)

