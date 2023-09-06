Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruit Training Command's Back to Boot Camp [Image 1 of 4]

    Recruit Training Command's Back to Boot Camp

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Chief petty officer selectees and their mentors eat pizza during the last night of the Back to Boot Camp (B2B) training week at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command, the Navy's only boot camp. The B2B program offers leadership and heritage training and the same accommodations recruits and staff receive. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief (select) Mass Communication Specialist Stephane Belcher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 17:33
    Photo ID: 8016475
    VIRIN: 230907-N-PG340-2019
    Resolution: 5771x3847
    Size: 971.39 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command's Back to Boot Camp [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruit Training Command's Back to Boot Camp
    Recruit Training Command's Back to Boot Camp
    Recruit Training Command's Back to Boot Camp
    Recruit Training Command's Back to Boot Camp

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RTC
    Graduation
    Recruits
    Recruit Training Command. Sailors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT