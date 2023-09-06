John Hickenlooper, the Colorado State Senator takes notes during the Future of Buckley Task Force stakeholder meeting on Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colo., Sept. 8, 2023. The Future of Buckley Task Force entails influential stakeholders who gathered to discuss and align their efforts in advocating for Buckley and its missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Star Yepez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 17:15 Photo ID: 8016448 VIRIN: 230908-X-UC044-2274 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.07 MB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Future of Buckley Task Force Stakeholder Meeting [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.