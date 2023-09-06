Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Future of Buckley Task Force Stakeholder Meeting

    The Future of Buckley Task Force Stakeholder Meeting

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Yepez 

    Space Base Delta 2

    John Hickenlooper, the Colorado State Senator takes notes during the Future of Buckley Task Force stakeholder meeting on Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colo., Sept. 8, 2023. The Future of Buckley Task Force entails influential stakeholders who gathered to discuss and align their efforts in advocating for Buckley and its missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Star Yepez)

