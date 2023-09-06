Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues plane crash survivor in Alaska

    Coast Guard rescues plane crash survivor in Alaska

    EXCURSION INLET, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Shannon Kearney 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    A Coast Guard petty officer approaches a plane crash site near Excursion Inlet, Alaska, Sept. 10, 2023. One survivor was pulled from the wreckage and was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services at Juneau International Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard couresty photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 15:05
    Photo ID: 8015971
    VIRIN: 230910-G-G0117-1001
    Resolution: 800x600
    Size: 167.19 KB
    Location: EXCURSION INLET, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues plane crash survivor in Alaska, by PO1 Shannon Kearney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    Alaska
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Plane Crash
    plane crash survivor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT