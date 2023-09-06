A Coast Guard petty officer approaches a plane crash site near Excursion Inlet, Alaska, Sept. 10, 2023. One survivor was pulled from the wreckage and was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services at Juneau International Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard couresty photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 15:05 Photo ID: 8015971 VIRIN: 230910-G-G0117-1001 Resolution: 800x600 Size: 167.19 KB Location: EXCURSION INLET, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues plane crash survivor in Alaska, by PO1 Shannon Kearney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.