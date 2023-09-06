A Coast Guard petty officer approaches a plane crash site near Excursion Inlet, Alaska, Sept. 10, 2023. One survivor was pulled from the wreckage and was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services at Juneau International Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard couresty photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 15:05
|Photo ID:
|8015971
|VIRIN:
|230910-G-G0117-1001
|Resolution:
|800x600
|Size:
|167.19 KB
|Location:
|EXCURSION INLET, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues plane crash survivor in Alaska, by PO1 Shannon Kearney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT