Dover AFB honors 9/11 victims

Col. Rusty Gohn, 436th Airlift Wing deputy commander, gives closing remarks at the 22nd Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Service at the Air Mobility Command Museum on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 11, 2023. The 9/11 Memorial at the museum includes two pieces of steel from the World Trade Center, a rock from the United Airlines Flight 93 crash site and a block from the American Airlines Flight 77 crash site at the Pentagon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

