Dover AFB honors 9/11 victims

Brian Faas, Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company firefighter, performs the ringing of the bell ceremony at the 22nd Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Service at the Air Mobility Command Museum on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware Sept. 11, 2023. Members of local firefighter communities paid respect to the victims of 9/11 and participated in the memorial. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

