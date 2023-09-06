Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB honors 9/11 victims [Image 6 of 7]

    Dover AFB honors 9/11 victims

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Brian Faas, Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company firefighter, performs the ringing of the bell ceremony at the 22nd Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Service at the Air Mobility Command Museum on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware Sept. 11, 2023. Members of local firefighter communities paid respect to the victims of 9/11 and participated in the memorial. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 14:53
    Photo ID: 8015911
    VIRIN: 230911-F-DA916-1112
    Resolution: 2400x3600
    Size: 7.31 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    This work, Dover AFB honors 9/11 victims [Image 7 of 7], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    9/11
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover

