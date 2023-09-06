Brian Faas, Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company firefighter, performs the ringing of the bell ceremony at the 22nd Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Service at the Air Mobility Command Museum on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware Sept. 11, 2023. Members of local firefighter communities paid respect to the victims of 9/11 and participated in the memorial. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 14:53
|Photo ID:
|8015911
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-DA916-1112
|Resolution:
|2400x3600
|Size:
|7.31 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB honors 9/11 victims [Image 7 of 7], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
