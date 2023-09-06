Members of Team Dover and first responders salute the American flag during the playing of the National Anthem at the 22nd Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Service at the Air Mobility Command Museum on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 11, 2023. The memorial service honored the civilian casualties of the terrorist attack as well as the police officers, firefighters and emergency first responders that lost their lives attempting to save them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 14:53 Photo ID: 8015910 VIRIN: 230911-F-DA916-1032 Resolution: 3607x2400 Size: 6.59 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB honors 9/11 victims [Image 7 of 7], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.