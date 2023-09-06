Joey Moran, Delaware Celtic Society Pipe Band, plays Amazing Grace at the conclusion of the 22nd Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Service at the Air Mobility Command Museum on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 11, 2023. The pipe band participates in various community, civic and military functions to honor retired and active police officers and firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 14:53 Photo ID: 8015909 VIRIN: 230911-F-DA916-1139 Resolution: 2400x3600 Size: 5.93 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB honors 9/11 victims [Image 7 of 7], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.