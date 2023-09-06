Stephen Brown, Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company firefighter, lays a wreath at the 22nd Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Service at the Air Mobility Command Museum on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 11, 2023. The 9/11 Memorial at the museum includes two pieces of steel from the World Trade Center, a rock from the United Airlines Flight 93 crash site and a block from the American Airlines Flight 77 crash site at the Pentagon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 14:53
|Photo ID:
|8015908
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-DA916-1121
|Resolution:
|3607x2400
|Size:
|7.02 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB honors 9/11 victims [Image 7 of 7], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
