Dover AFB honors 9/11 victims

Kieran Burke, retired New York City firefighter, speaks at the 22nd Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Service at the Air Mobility Command Museum on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 11, 2023. Burke aided the search, rescue and recovery efforts for five months following the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|09.11.2023
|09.11.2023 14:53
|8015907
|230911-F-DA916-1059
|3600x2400
|7.01 MB
|DOVER, DE, US
|1
|0
